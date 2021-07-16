Joplin Police are hoping the public can help solve a three year old missing person case

JOPLIN, MO – Joplin Police are asking for your help to solve a three year old missing person case.

31 year old Sarah Burton was last seen in the area of 10th and Rex on July 16th, 2018.

Officers have followed up on a number of leads since then, including searching a property just Southwest of Joplin.

Joplin Police say they continue to get tips and hope that continues.

“Somebody out there knows something. and we’re just hoping that their conscience would get the better of them and they would come forward and provide that information uh so that we can bring her home, give the family closure, and seek justice.” Says JPD Capt. Will Davis.

Sarah Burton is described as 5ft. 7in. tall, weighing about 160lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes.

There is still a $5,000 reward in the case.

If your know anything, you can call 417-623-3131, extension 1885.