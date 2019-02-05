Joplin Police are adjusting legal wording for new 911 texting

Monday night, Chief Matt Stewart asked council to repeal and enact a new section of the Offenses and Miscellaneous Provisions.

The wording cited misuse of the “emergency telephone system,” but he wanted it changed to “emergency communications system” to include texting. Council agreed, and passed the ordinance under emergency basis.

Chief Stewart says the police department has not had any issues so far with people misusing the system, but he wanted to make the provisions now for possible situations in the future.

