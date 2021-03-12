Joplin Police and Fire resource studies

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin first responders are hoping to find some new options to get the job done.

The city council will discuss hiring resource allocation consultants to review operations at the police and fire departments. The studies could address everything from staffing levels and patrol areas to pay scales.

JPD Chief, Sloan Rowland, said, “Are we using our resources we have currently to the best of our ability? Are there things we can do that would be a resource multiplier or a force multiplier when it comes to specific job duties and things like that.”

If council members accept the recommended bids, the two resource allocation studies will cost the city $76,000. The council will discuss the bids at a meeting Monday night.