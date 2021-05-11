Joplin planning tornado memorial for May 22nd

JOPLIN, Mo. — The city of Joplin has several events planned to commemorate ten years since the May 22, 2011 tornado.

Events on May 22nd will begin at 3 p.m. at Cunningham Park, where the community will be able to gather together and includes Healing Through Art with Ann Leach. The observance ceremony will begin at 5:15.

Mayor Ryan Stanley and former Missouri Governor Jay Nixon will be among the speakers.

The 10-year remembrance day will also feature a reading of the names of the 161 lives lost and a moment of silence at 5:41 p.m. And then, join us on KODE and KSN for our one-hour special, reflecting on May 22, 2011, at 6 p.m.