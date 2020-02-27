Joplin planning to revitalize several neighborhoods

JOPLIN, Mo. — The city of Joplin unveils its plan to revitalize some neighborhoods.

Surface Project 4011 will repair damaged storm water drains and repave streets and sidewalks.

The area that will be under construction will extend from Indiana Avenue to Connecticut, and 20th to 28th street.

The $550,000 project was presented to residents at the Joplin Public Library this evening.

Neighborhoods included in the project were affected by the tornado back in 2011, and this effort will make some much needed repairs.

Rob Beachner, Project Manager, City of Joplin, said, “We’ve done a large chunk of the tornado area to date and this is one of our last projects.”

The project is funded by the community development block grant disaster recovery program.

Construction is set to start the first week of march and be finished by late April, weather permitting.