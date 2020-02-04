Joplin PD swears in newly-promoted officers at city council meeting

JOPLIN, Mo.–The Joplin Police Department swore in its newest appointees at Monday night’s city council meeting.

Following former JPD chief Matt Stewart’s announcement to retire in November, the department named Sloan Rowland as the new department head in December. He was the first to swear in at the ceremony.

Other officers sworn in are:

Brian Lewis as Assistant Chief of Police

William Davis promoted from Sergeant to Captain

Jason Stump promoted to Sergeant from Corporal

Along with being sworn in by the city clerk, a pinning ceremony honored the new appointees.

