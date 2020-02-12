Joplin PD investigation proves vehicle in MSSU incident is NOT related to NEO incident

Joplin, Mo. (JPD Press Release) —

On February 11th, 2020 at approximately 7:30 pm a female was fueling her vehicle at 3525 W. Newman Rd when she was approached by a suspicious female and asked for money. The female fueling her vehicle declined to give her money. The suspicious female then asked if she would use her credit card to get fuel for her and the female declined to give her funds again. The suspicious female asked if the female fueling her vehicle would walk back to her vehicle with her and the female declined. The reporting female left and observed the suspicious female was in a hatchback vehicle and a male was in the passenger seat. The female left the scene after fueling her vehicle and then made a report to police after seeing a report of an attempted abduction in Miami, OK that took place on January 31st, 2020.

Detectives with Joplin PD investigated this case and found that vehicle at 3525 W. Newman Rd Lion’s Stop does not match the description of the vehicle in the attempted abduction that took place in Miami, OK. Video surveillance from Lion’s Stop shows that the vehicle arrives, and a female asked multiple people on the lot for money. The female is given money by a customer and leaves the stop six minutes after arriving at the gas station. Further video shows that the vehicle on the Lions stop lot was a Hyundai passenger vehicle while the Miami, OK abduction incident was a Ford Focus. Currently the Joplin Police Department has no reason to believe that the female on the Lion’s Stop lot was attempting to abduct anyone. We encourage our citizens to report any suspicious activity to us and always be aware of your surroundings.