Joplin PD breaks down numbers for first half of 2020

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Police are breaking down crime numbers from the first half of the year – and the totals show less crime happening in town.

JPD Capt. Will Davis, said, “When you compare the first six months of 2020 with the first 6 months of 2019, things have been pretty steady. we’ve actually seen a two percent decrease.”

That’s 67 fewer crimes reported this year.

The biggest drop comes from illegal substances.

“Big decreases in our narcotics and DWI numbers.”

Down 263 cases, or nearly 30%.

There’s also a reduction in stolen cars and sex crimes.

But police are seeing some smaller increases in vandalism and robbery.

And there’s also a jump in assault-type cases, possibly connected to the changing coronavirus restrictions.

“Through the month of April and into May – we did see a 30% spike in domestic assault cases. However since things are starting to get back to normal, we’ve seen that number come down.”

Officers point out they’re also seeing an increase in items stolen out of vehicles.

That’s nearly a hundred more cases from 2019 to 2020.

That includes cell phones, wallets and even guns.

They’re reminding drivers to lock their car doors and make sure anything valuable is hidden out of sight.

“You know when you look inside it’s just a crime of opportunity. Peole can easily get access to somebody’s vehicle and take that property and be gone in a matter of seconds.”