Joplin Parks staff gets education about trees thanks to grant funds

JOPLIN, Mo. — A grant worth several thousand dollars is providing continued training and education about trees for Joplin City Parks staff.

The Joplin Parks and Recreation Department got more than $3,000 from the Missouri Department of Conservation’s Tree Resource Improvement and Maintenance Grant Program.

The funding has been used to help four staff members attend the 74th annual conference and trade show of the Midwestern chapter of the International Society of Arboriculture.

They learned about urban forest management, work safety, and cultivating trees and shrubs.

It’s an effort parks staff want to continue, since they replaced so many trees lost in the 2011 tornado.

Jake Cowen, Joplin Parks and Recreation Maintenance Superintendent, said, “Well, we got a lot invested in these trees, so it’s important that we keep up with them, make sure that they grow strong and straight. That’s what we learned this time.”

The funds also purchased a display case with brochures about how trees benefit the environment, how to pick the perfect tree, and mulching information.

The info is free for anyone to pick up at the Joplin Parks Office on 1st Street, once it reopens.