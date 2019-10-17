Joplin Parks & Rec gears up for fun-filled Friday night of old fashioned fall activities

An area community is offering a fall event later this week for the whole family.

The City of Joplin is holding it’s annual “old fashioned hayride” Friday night. There will be a host of activities including bonfires, a weenie roast, a Halloween-themed movie , s’mores, and more.

“We’ll have hot dogs and s’mores for free that people can come out and make, or they can bring their own stuff and then they can go on a hayride, and we’ll also have a movie playing and just a lot of fun stuff for the night,” explained coordinator Jessica Johnson.

The event is free of charge and takes place Friday night, October 18th from 7 pm to 10 pm. For more information, you can call (417)625-4750.