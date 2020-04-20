Joplin Parks & Rec employees getting a head start on maintaining city parks

JOPLIN, Mo. — Keeping your distance from others is one of the ways to reduce your odds of getting the Coronavirus.

But that doesn’t mean you can’t go outside and enjoy the great outdoors.

Visitors to one area park might be pleasantly surprised when they get there.

KSN’s Stuart Price has more.

Even before the COVID-19 virus started spreading across the country, Mercy Park in Joplin was one of the most popular destinations for local residents as well as visitors from outside the four state area.

Paul Bloomberg, Joplin Parks & Rec Director, says, “Mercy Park is a beautiful park, one of our flagship parks and it needs a lot of TLC. That’s probably one of our harder parks to maintain because of how many flower beds it has.”

Normally, the weeds would be out of control in those beds by this time in spring.

But not this year because the Joplin Parks and Rec Department has hired a group of young people to work on this and eventually other municipal parks.

Paul Bloomberg, Joplin Parks & Rec Director, says, “We were able to come up with rules and guidelines for our staff on how they could work outside and still be safe. It’s been huge. We would be really far behind right now if it wasn’t for the high school kids, college students, and teachers right now helping us.”

Normally at this time of year, what part time employees they have are working concessions, field maintenance, or other duties associated with softball, baseball, soccer, or other athletic events held in Joplin.

Until those events start back up, they’re being put to use performing other tasks within city parks.

In order to maximize safety standards as a result of the Coronavirus, the employees are observing the 10/6 rule, which means groups can’t have more than ten in a group and they must be spread out six feet apart.

If visitation is any indication, Bloomberg says their efforts are making a difference.

Bloomberg says, “I’ve been here for 20 years, and I’ve never seen our parks used as much as they are right now.”

In Joplin, Stuart Price, KSN Local News.