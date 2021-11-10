Joplin Parks and Recreation Advisory Board votes on beautification plan to improve multiple city parks

JOPLIN, Mo. — A number of advisory boards in Joplin are working hard on a number of plans and projects.

Tonight, the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board voted on a rough draft of a beautification plan. This is just the first step in what will be a long process.

“The point of tonight was to get some direction and that’s what I go to the park board to help advise,” said Paul Bloomberg, Joplin Parks And Recreation Director.

Wednesday night, the parks and recreation seven member advisory board held a meeting to discuss the parks and storm water project priority list and park beautification.

“Their purpose is to help to guide our department. Thats why council selected them. They make recommendations on what they feel would be good for the citizens of Joplin,” said Bloomberg.

The board was presented with three possible beautification options — and agreed on a hybrid beautification plan.

“With the hybrid option is what we call it. Its mixing capital projects. Its mixing staffing, its mixing maintenance,” said Bloomberg.

The hybrid option includes new park entry way signs for six parks… Park information kiosks at ten parks. Mulch and plantings at 11 parks and the hiring of an assistant director and two labor positions.

“This is far from being done. I still have to sit down with the city manager and finance director and discuss the estimate of what dollars will be coming in each year,” said Bloomberg.

Right now there is a draft of the top projects on the parks and storm water project priority list. They are the Ewert Park renovations, Dover Outdoor Recreation Area, and security lighting at 10 parks.

“We have ten years to do these projects that all get funded, just the order will be unique,” said Bloomberg.

Once the advisory board suggestions are discussed with the city manager and finance director, they will go before City Council. City Council would then vote on the finalized plan.