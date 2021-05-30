JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Parks and Rec will be selling their June Rec-Creation Kits this Tuesday.

You can pick up a kit at their office starting Tuesday, June 1 during regular business hours, which are 8 A.M. to 7 P.M.

The kits feature activities centered around June holidays like National Fishing Day, Hot Air Balloon Day and Sunglasses Day.

Instructions and materials are included with the kits, which are recommended for children four and older, but Joplin Parks and Rec says younger kids can have fun too with some help.

It costs $10 per kit and they are available on a first-come-first-serve basis.

You can register for a kit by calling the number on your screen.