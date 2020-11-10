Joplin Parks and Rec. hosting Holiday Tree Trail

JOPLIN, Mo. — Local businesses are getting ready to show their holiday spirit.

Joplin’s Department of Parks and Recreation are hosting their inaugural Holiday Tree Trail. Local businesses and organizations will have the chance to decorate Christmas trees. They’ll be displayed in Mercy Park starting November 24th.

The community can vote on their favorite tree over the course of the event, with the top three earning prizes. This takes the place of several events the Parks and Recreation Department had hosted in years past during the holiday season.

Jessica Johnson, Recreation Coordinator, said, “Events that we usually do in December are indoors, and so this is just an easier way to have the holiday spirit and having people come celebrate with us.”

The deadline for registration is November 18th but could close early if all spaces are claimed. If you would like to register for the event contact information is listed below.

Phone Number: 417-625-4750

Email: jjohnso1@joplinmo.org