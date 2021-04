JOPLIN, Mo. — With Summer around the corner, the Joplin Parks and Recreation is releasing its May 2021 Rec-Creation activity kits.

The kits are for ages four and up. They offer activities to keep your kids entertained going into the Summer — Including activity themes for May Day, Cinco De Mayo, Space Day, Dinosaur Day and more.

Kits are ten dollars and can be picked up at the Joplin Parks and Recreation Center starting on May first.

Register for kit:

Joplinparks.Org

Or call 417-625-4750