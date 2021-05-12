Joplin Parks and Rec focuses on trees

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Parks and Recreation Department is working on planting trees throughout the city of Joplin.

The May 22, 2011 tornado destroyed 17,000 trees throughout the city. Since then the parks and recreation department has planted more than 2,500 trees.

Two grants through the Missouri Department of Conservation is helping the city prune and trim its trees. The city was awarded two grants totaling $21,000 to trim and prune trees in several parks.

Jake Cowen, Parks Maintenance Superintendent, said, “Trees are very important. Everyone loves sitting under a tree and the shade thast it offers and the health benefits. Tree guys say they’re little air conditioners.”

He says this year’s hard winter killed some trees and the city is constantly working to replace dead trees.