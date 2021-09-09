Joplin parking garage closed for structural analysis

JOPLIN, Mo. — Keeping you and your car safe — that’s the goal of a structural analysis of a parking garage in downtown Joplin.

The site at 6th and Virginia will be evaluated by ground penetrating radar to determine potential risks to the stability of the garage.

It’s the latest step in a plan to rehab the parking area to prolong safe usage.

The analysis will close part of the parking structure from the morning of Friday, September 10th through Sunday, September 12th, affecting the concrete area on the north side of the garage.