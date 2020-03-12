Joplin organization working to decrease food insecurity for students

JOPLIN, Mo. — A generous donation by a Joplin organization will help ease the minds of students with food insecurity.

Who made the donation?

The Joplin Roadrunners donated $500 to the Missouri Southern Lion Co-op.

With weekly operations at the food pantry costing about $200, these funds will go to a good cause.

Food insecurity is an issue many students face while enrolled in college.

Long hours dedicated to class leaves students with not enough time to work a job, but the Missouri Southern Lion Co-op wants to help with that.

Gil Salgado, Student Intern, MSSU Lion Co-op, said, “We’re really here to ease food insecurities among this specific demographic.”

Connie Wilkinson, Board Member, Joplin Roadrunners, said, “We feel wonderful. The roadrunners are here to support the community in anyway that we can.”

As they believe the best way to guarantee student success is to ensure they are fed.

“And if you’re hungry you can’t study and a lot of other things can’t happen, so we want to support all those needs of the students.”

It takes about $200 a week to keep the shelves stocked at the food pantry.

And it’s not just a few students stopping by.

“The diversity of people that are here on this campus that need help, I think that’s what shocked me the most,” said Salgado.

For some, this may be a main source of food.

Lawrence Pung, Customer, MSSU Lion Co-op, said, “I almost come like every week, like three times a week.”

For Lawrence Pung, shopping at the co-op is the more financially responsible option.

“So, a lot of my classmates they don’t really make that much money. So, it’s really good price. Lion co-op just helps save a lot of money, they don’t need to spend a lot of money on buying food.”

And with so people stopping by for goods multiple times a week, this donation will go a long way.

“I think that this is very heartwarming as an organization to see the generosity not just from our own organization but then the organizations surrounding us. So the out-pour kind of helps us remember that we’re not acting alone and that this is a community effort to make sure that the needs of our students and staff are met,” said Salgado.

The Joplin Roadrunners were able to make the donation through funds raised at their Pumpkin Run last year.

And the co-op is free of charge to anyone on the Missouri Southern campus that needs the help.