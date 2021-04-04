Joplin organization is selling shirts for Child Abuse Prevention Month

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Children’s Center is selling shirts for Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Children’s Center created the shirts to raise awareness about abuse and will be selling them all year.

The center helps in the child abuse investigation and offers free therapy for abused children along with a sibling and non-offending guardian.

The nonprofit says the shirts will go towards community outreach funding — which will educate the community about abuse and how to prevent it.

Desiree Breidenstein, Community Outreach Coordinator, says, “It provides training for area schools, it provides training for adults. We provide mandated reporter training for adults in the areas that we serve and its at no cost to the people who would like training.”

The Children’s Center is asking everyone to go blue for Child Abuse Prevention Month on Friday April, 16.

The shirts cost $20 and come in two different styles.

