Joplin organization donates $4,000 to JACS to honor legacy of dedicated volunteer

The memory of a former volunteer is kept alive by giving back to the school system he supported.

Jeff Slama was a member of the Knights of Columbus in Joplin and was a full-time volunteer after the 2011 Joplin tornado.

Back in October of 2013, a suspect broke into Slama’s Joplin home and shot and killed him. No one has ever been arrested for the crime.

To keep his legacy of giving back to the community alive, friends of his started raising money, with the proceeds going to Joplin Area Catholic Schools. Slama’s two sons went all the way through the JACS system.

Wednesday’s check was in the amount of $4,000. Year to date, the group has raised $12,000 for that cause.

“Jeff was a big proponent of the Catholic schools, his wife was a former teacher here at McAuley High School and they’re both very passionate about the Catholic school system, so we just wanted to keep his legacy alive in the scholarship fund and help continue Catholic education in Joplin,” explained Scott Lone with Slama’s memorial fund committee.

The group’s annual fundraiser is taking place this weekend.

The Jeff Slama Memorial Chili Cook-Off is this Saturday in the multi-purpose room at Mcauley High School at 930 South Pearl Avenue in Joplin. It runs from 5:30 to 8 p.m. this Saturday, with all-you-can-eat chili and hot dogs.

Tickets are $6 for adults and $3 for children 12 and under.