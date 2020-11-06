Joplin opens third and final community survey regarding Memorial Hall

JOPLIN, Mo. — The city of Joplin is asking for the public’s help in determining the long term fate of Memorial Hall. A third and final community survey for the Memorial Hall feasibility study is now online.

For nearly a hundred years, the facility has served as a venue for a wide array of events, ranging from sporting events, concerts, dances, and plays. Joplin’s Parks and Rec Director says the city wants input from the public to help them chart its future course.

Paul Bloomberg, Joplin Parks and Recreation, said, “So with this survey that’s out now, that’s basically asking the citizens what do they think about these concept because not everyone should come to the meeting so now it gives them the opportunity to ask questions and give comments what they think if they like it.”

Bloomberg says the project will coincide with the eventual construction of the Cornell Arts and Entertainment Complex planned for the North end of the Memorial Hall parking lot.

To see the concept art for Memorial Hall and to take the survey yourself, follow the link below.