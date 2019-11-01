Joplin one of three MO communities selected to host tourism workshop series

JOPLIN, Mo.–The City of Joplin is one of three Missouri communities chosen to complete a special workshop series.

The National Complete Streets Coalition selected Joplin to host a workshop to discuss adding activity-friendly routes in the city. Participants will talk about how people can get to homes, jobs, shops, and schools safely and conveniently without driving. It’s a way of possibly expanding the city’s trail system so anyone can walk, run, bike, skate, or use wheelchairs to get where they need to be.

The workshop will happen sometime within the next eight months.

Kirkwood, Missouri, and Eastern Jackson County were also chosen to host a workshop.