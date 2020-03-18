Joplin offers payment options for utilities and business license

JOPLIN, Mo. — The city of Joplin released a statement regarding payment of local utilities and businesses licenses during the COVID-19 crisis:

During this public health emergency and a focus on social distancing due to the coronavirus-19, the City is working to find options to help citizens in various ways, including making their monthly utility payment and/or business license fees.

On a temporary basis, utility billing clerks will accept payment by phone for monthly utility bills. Residents can call 417-627-2955 and should have their account information to give to the clerk, along with their payment information.

Payment by phone is also temporarily available for business owners needing to pay their business license fee to meet the April 14 deadline. They should call 417-624-0820, ext. 1242.

Citizens can also make their utility payment through the drop box located on the west side of City Hall. Envelopes are provided at the box and should be used with their payment of a check or money order and the statement stub to ensure that the proper account is credited.

Online payments are also an option for paying sewer and trash bills. To directly link to the site, go to www.joplinmo.org/payments. The site instructs the payee on how to complete the process of entering their billing information as well as their personal data needed to process their payment. The payment software program offers residents several options on their types of payments, including one-time payment or automatic monthly payments. The City does not assess a fee for online utility bill payments.

Leslie Haase, Finance Director, emphasized that the website is a secured site and the individual data will not be shared. “This option provides not only convenience without additional fees, but also security to those who choose to utilize it,” she said.

Residents are also welcome to mail their payment to the City of Joplin, Attn: Utility Billing, 602 South Main, Joplin, Mo., 64801. This address also appears in the bottom right corner of their statement.

“We understand this could be a difficult time for our citizens,” said Haase. “Our customer service representatives can help citizens with payment options or make payment arrangements should they be needed. The uncertainty of this virus can be stressful, and we don’t want to contribute any more hardship or worries on our citizens during this time.”

Citizens can be reassured that our City public health officials and other staff are monitoring the situation and will keep them informed with local updates as warranted. For more information about COVID-19, visit our website: https://www.joplinmo.org/1056/COVID-19 or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at https://www.cdc.gov/ .