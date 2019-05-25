Joplin, Mo - A local health food store is working to give back to area youth holding a charity event.

Joplin Nutrition gave back to the Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Missouri.

The health and wellness hangout donated twenty five percent of today's sales to the non-profit to support its upcoming programs.

Since Joplin Nutrition has only been open for a few months, staff say they want to hold more events like these to reach out to the community.

"We just love giving back to the community, just being a part of the community. We just love reaching out and doing what we can." says Jason Taylor, Joplin Nutrition Owner

Joplin Nutrition is always looking for organizations to partner with.

And if you are interested in fundraising with Joplin Nutrition, we've provided their contact information at fourstateshomepage.com

417-622-0775

https://www.facebook.com/joplinnutrition/