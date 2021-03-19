Joplin nursing facility ready to welcome visitors once again

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — Many skilled care nursing facilities in southwest Missouri have reopened their doors to visitors, including Spring River Christian Village.

Outdoor visits, when practical, are still considered a safer and preferred setting, but inside visits are now an option for visitors wanting to see their friends or loved ones inside the building.

There are a list of conditions under which inside visits can now take place, and management of Spring River Christian Village still want visitors to call and make an appointment ahead of time.

To find out what those conditions are and to schedule a visit, you’re urged to call 417-623-4313.