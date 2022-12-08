Approximate location of the crash on Hwy 171 across from Joplin Airport (Google Maps).

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin woman was hit and killed Thursday morning as she tried to cross a busy road near Joplin’s airport.

Police say around 6:15 AM Cheyanne Funk, 22, of Joplin was struck by a vehicle while crossing State Hwy 171 near Swede Lane, in front of the Joplin Airport.

Funk was declared dead at the scene by the Jasper County Coroner.

Police said Funk was attempting to cross the busy road on foot, in the rain, and was nearly struck by a vehicle in the outside lane of the eastbound traffic. She was then hit by a vehicle on the inside lane of the eastbound traffic.

Joplin’s Major Crash Team is investigating the crash, and said the driver of the vehicle involved was not injured. This marks the 9th fatal crash in Joplin in 2022.