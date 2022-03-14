JOPLIN, Mo. — An area university could be offering a new masters degree program by this time next year.

The Missouri Southern Board of Governor’s met on Friday of last week and approved efforts to start a new master’s degree program.

The University launched a Bachelor’s of Science in Healthcare Administration Program in the fall of 2019. The University could add a master’s in that same field. With the Board of Governor’s blessing, the proposal goes to the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development. If that organization says yes, the final step will be accreditation from the Higher Learning Commission.

Workforce demand and student interest was the reason for the bachelor’s degree, as well as the master’s degree proposal. If both groups say yes, the master’s program could start as early as the next school year.