ARMA, Kan. – According to a release of information from Arma Police Department, his past weekend, January 8, just after 5:00 a.m. Crawford County Sheriff Dispatch were alerted to a man who said he had been stabbed by his girlfriend. Officers responded to the 700 block of S 4th in Arma.

Arma Police, Crawford County Sheriff’s Deputies, and EMS responded, locating a male victim, suffering multiple stab wounds, sustained from a kitchen knife.

A female suspect was detained on the scene.

“Police located the knife and collected it for evidence. The female identified as 28-year-old Kristen Aliece Kramer was arrested for Attempted Murder in the second degree and Aggravated Battery with a deadly weapon. Kramer was transported to the Crawford County Jail where she is being held in lieu of a $150K bond.” ARMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

The 57-year-old male victim was transported to VIA Christi Hospital is expected to survive.

This is an ongoing criminal investigation. Arma Police ask if anyone have information related to the incident to contact them. You can find contact information on their website by clicking here.

