JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin is requesting all citizens of Joplin to log data about their internet and speed connectivity through a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) study. The City is currently soliciting proposals from broadband internet providers to increase and expand Joplin residential and business connectivity and speeds.

As part of this process, the City of Joplin is encouraging their residents to follow the instructions and links below to submit their connectivity information to the State of Missouri. This will help update the broadband internet maps and update the Missouri Department of Economic Development which directs resources to build out future internet infrastructure.

Please visit the Federal Communications Commission map portal, HERE, to see how your home or business is currently shown with regard to internet connectivity and speed. If you see something incorrect, bring it to the attention of government officials by following the challenge process laid out, HERE. This will help identify and capture gaps in service and coverage.

Joplin city leaders say they are well-positioned to improve community-wide broadband access, but would like citizen input. According to the City of Joplin, the federal government has made a once-in-a-generation investment to improve equitable access to broadband services across the country.

The residents and businesses of Joplin have the opportunity to help improve the maps which are used to determine the federal funds the City would be eligible to receive to support connecting Joplin and progressing the City with its “Smarter Joplin” goals. The deadline for citizens to submit their information is January 13th, 2023.