JOPLIN, Mo. — There were plenty of unique Christmas gift ideas today in Joplin.

“Plant Parenthood” held a winter open house this afternoon.

It was a time to showcase local artwork while having a chance to interact with the actual artists of several pieces.

Of course, there were tons of fun plant options, everything from mini desktop planters to beautiful hanging greenery.

It’s a great way to support small, local businesses, especially right before Christmas.

“Of course, we’re a small business and it supports me and my family and my employees as well. And just getting people downtown is always a goal of mine,” said Suzanne Miller, Owner, Plant Parenthood.

“Plant Parenthood” is not just offering goods anymore.

Miller says folks can bring in their plants and she will re-pot them and give them the soil they need.

To learn more about “Plant Parenthood” or to see when the store is open, visit their Facebook page, here.