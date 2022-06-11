Those polled are broken down by state, and also by voters on our Facebook page

KSNF/KODE — It’s a debate as old as man – cats or dogs? Over 3,000 Americans were surveyed to find out which US states prefer cats to dogs, or dogs to cats.

So, do you live in a cat or dog state? And what do local, four state residents prefer? Keep reading to find out!

Cats and dogs have different traits, much like the people that own them. Cats are sweet and curious. They are inquisitive, independent, and vigilant. However, dogs are known for being more affectionate and loyal.

You could be fooled into thinking that dogs are more popular than cats, but data from a recent national poll, doesn’t agree. In fact, interestingly, it was neck-and-neck. While 25 states said they prefer and own cats, the other 25 said dogs.

According to the national poll, people favoring felines live in Kansas, Missouri and Arkansas, while canine lovers can be found in Oklahoma.

Some notable cat states also include Massachusetts, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Michigan. Whereas dog states include California, New Jersey, Colorado, and Texas.

Perhaps the biggest surprise is New York. In the past, the Big Apple was considered to be a cat place. Its cramped living spaces were always much better suited for feline friends. In recent years, this has changed a lot. You will find more dogs than ever before living in the state of New York.

KSNF/KODE Facebook Poll

This week, we asked our Facebook fans if they preferred cats or dogs.

Surprisingly, our results are far different from the national poll.

60.1% of those who voted on KSNF and/or KODE’s Facebook page said they prefer dogs over cats, while 39% of those polled said they were cat people.

That’s a notable difference, when you compare our poll with the one conducted by “time2play.com.” Their results are listed below.

Which Owners Share The Most On Social Media?

Pet owners are notorious for sharing pictures of their furry friends on social media. Many of our KSNF and KODE Facebook fans posted pictures of their own pet(s) in our recent social media poll.

In a national poll, 3,000 respondents were asked whether or not they post about their pets on their profiles, and the results are in. 53.2% said they post pet photos online, with 46.8% saying they don’t. Of those who said yes, 56.8% were dog people, and 43.2% were cat people.

The conclusion? Dog lovers are more likely to flood the newsfeed with pictures of their pooches. The data also revealed that the average that posts their pet does so twice per month. Unsurprisingly, millennials are the biggest pet-lovers and they post about their pets on social media the most, followed by generation Z.

Methodology

In April, “time2play.com” surveyed 3,045 cat and dog owners across the US. The average age of respondents was 38.6 years. The website asked them if they own a cat or a dog, what state they come from, and how often they post about their pets on social media.

National study conducted and published by: time2play.com

You can find their article, HERE.