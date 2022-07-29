Where people in Joplin are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Joplin, MO Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Joplin between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#50. Lawrence, KS Metro Area

– Migration to Lawrence in 2015-2019: 12

– Migration from Lawrence to Joplin: 0

– Net migration: 12 to Lawrence

#49. Ogden-Clearfield, UT Metro Area

– Migration to Ogden in 2015-2019: 12

– Migration from Ogden to Joplin: 0

– Net migration: 12 to Ogden

#48. Panama City, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Panama City in 2015-2019: 12

– Migration from Panama City to Joplin: 0

– Net migration: 12 to Panama City

#47. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

– Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 12

– Migration from Denver to Joplin: 21 (#257 most common destination from Denver)

– Net migration: 9 to Joplin

#46. Blacksburg-Christiansburg, VA Metro Area

– Migration to Blacksburg in 2015-2019: 13

– Migration from Blacksburg to Joplin: 0

– Net migration: 13 to Blacksburg

#45. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

– Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 14

– Migration from Seattle to Joplin: 0

– Net migration: 14 to Seattle

#44. Clarksville, TN-KY Metro Area

– Migration to Clarksville in 2015-2019: 15

– Migration from Clarksville to Joplin: 21 (#135 most common destination from Clarksville)

– Net migration: 6 to Joplin

#43. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 15

– Migration from Austin to Joplin: 44 (#166 most common destination from Austin)

– Net migration: 29 to Joplin

#42. Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Metro Area

– Migration to Little Rock in 2015-2019: 15

– Migration from Little Rock to Joplin: 53 (#80 most common destination from Little Rock)

– Net migration: 38 to Joplin

#41. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

– Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 17

– Migration from Boston to Joplin: 0

– Net migration: 17 to Boston

#40. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 17

– Migration from Minneapolis to Joplin: 0

– Net migration: 17 to Minneapolis

#39. Rochester, NY Metro Area

– Migration to Rochester in 2015-2019: 18

– Migration from Rochester to Joplin: 0

– Net migration: 18 to Rochester

#38. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 18

– Migration from Los Angeles to Joplin: 11 (#337 most common destination from Los Angeles)

– Net migration: 7 to Los Angeles

#37. Ames, IA Metro Area

– Migration to Ames in 2015-2019: 18

– Migration from Ames to Joplin: 46 (#34 most common destination from Ames)

– Net migration: 28 to Joplin

#36. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 20

– Migration from Chicago to Joplin: 32 (#291 most common destination from Chicago)

– Net migration: 12 to Joplin

#35. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area

– Migration to Oklahoma City in 2015-2019: 21

– Migration from Oklahoma City to Joplin: 123 (#62 most common destination from Oklahoma City)

– Net migration: 102 to Joplin

#34. Norwich-New London, CT Metro Area

– Migration to Norwich in 2015-2019: 22

– Migration from Norwich to Joplin: 0

– Net migration: 22 to Norwich

#33. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 24

– Migration from Orlando to Joplin: 7 (#278 most common destination from Orlando)

– Net migration: 17 to Orlando

#32. Baton Rouge, LA Metro Area

– Migration to Baton Rouge in 2015-2019: 27

– Migration from Baton Rouge to Joplin: 0

– Net migration: 27 to Baton Rouge

#31. Bowling Green, KY Metro Area

– Migration to Bowling Green in 2015-2019: 30

– Migration from Bowling Green to Joplin: 0

– Net migration: 30 to Bowling Green

#30. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

– Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 31

– Migration from Las Vegas to Joplin: 31 (#197 most common destination from Las Vegas)

– Net migration: 0 to Joplin

#29. Yuma, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to Yuma in 2015-2019: 34

– Migration from Yuma to Joplin: 0

– Net migration: 34 to Yuma

#28. Provo-Orem, UT Metro Area

– Migration to Provo in 2015-2019: 36

– Migration from Provo to Joplin: 0

– Net migration: 36 to Provo

#27. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 38

– Migration from Houston to Joplin: 71 (#202 most common destination from Houston)

– Net migration: 33 to Joplin

#26. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

– Migration to Salt Lake City in 2015-2019: 40

– Migration from Salt Lake City to Joplin: 0

– Net migration: 40 to Salt Lake City

#25. Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area

– Migration to Spokane in 2015-2019: 42

– Migration from Spokane to Joplin: 0

– Net migration: 42 to Spokane

#24. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

– Migration to Cincinnati in 2015-2019: 43

– Migration from Cincinnati to Joplin: 0

– Net migration: 43 to Cincinnati

#23. Tallahassee, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Tallahassee in 2015-2019: 49

– Migration from Tallahassee to Joplin: 0

– Net migration: 49 to Tallahassee

#22. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

– Migration to Indianapolis in 2015-2019: 50

– Migration from Indianapolis to Joplin: 142 (#76 most common destination from Indianapolis)

– Net migration: 92 to Joplin

#21. Enid, OK Metro Area

– Migration to Enid in 2015-2019: 51

– Migration from Enid to Joplin: 76 (#10 most common destination from Enid)

– Net migration: 25 to Joplin

#20. Anchorage, AK Metro Area

– Migration to Anchorage in 2015-2019: 52

– Migration from Anchorage to Joplin: 2 (#205 most common destination from Anchorage)

– Net migration: 50 to Anchorage

#19. Wilmington, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Wilmington in 2015-2019: 53

– Migration from Wilmington to Joplin: 0

– Net migration: 53 to Wilmington

#18. Jefferson City, MO Metro Area

– Migration to Jefferson City in 2015-2019: 55

– Migration from Jefferson City to Joplin: 116 (#9 most common destination from Jefferson City)

– Net migration: 61 to Joplin

#17. Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown, NY Metro Area

– Migration to Poughkeepsie in 2015-2019: 57

– Migration from Poughkeepsie to Joplin: 0

– Net migration: 57 to Poughkeepsie

#16. South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI Metro Area

– Migration to South Bend in 2015-2019: 67

– Migration from South Bend to Joplin: 0

– Net migration: 67 to South Bend

#15. Columbia, MO Metro Area

– Migration to Columbia in 2015-2019: 73

– Migration from Columbia to Joplin: 92 (#23 most common destination from Columbia)

– Net migration: 19 to Joplin

#14. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 95

– Migration from Jacksonville to Joplin: 0

– Net migration: 95 to Jacksonville

#13. Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI Metro Area

– Migration to Milwaukee in 2015-2019: 115

– Migration from Milwaukee to Joplin: 0

– Net migration: 115 to Milwaukee

#12. Wichita, KS Metro Area

– Migration to Wichita in 2015-2019: 123

– Migration from Wichita to Joplin: 24 (#102 most common destination from Wichita)

– Net migration: 99 to Wichita

#11. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 128

– Migration from Phoenix to Joplin: 57 (#226 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Net migration: 71 to Phoenix

#10. Tulsa, OK Metro Area

– Migration to Tulsa in 2015-2019: 139

– Migration from Tulsa to Joplin: 211 (#25 most common destination from Tulsa)

– Net migration: 72 to Joplin

#9. St. Joseph, MO-KS Metro Area

– Migration to St. Joseph in 2015-2019: 159

– Migration from St. Joseph to Joplin: 28 (#23 most common destination from St. Joseph)

– Net migration: 131 to St. Joseph

#8. Topeka, KS Metro Area

– Migration to Topeka in 2015-2019: 172

– Migration from Topeka to Joplin: 0

– Net migration: 172 to Topeka

#7. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Lakeland in 2015-2019: 184

– Migration from Lakeland to Joplin: 0

– Net migration: 184 to Lakeland

#6. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 222

– Migration from Dallas to Joplin: 239 (#114 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 17 to Joplin

#5. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

– Migration to St. Louis in 2015-2019: 314

– Migration from St. Louis to Joplin: 181 (#84 most common destination from St. Louis)

– Net migration: 133 to St. Louis

#4. Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR Metro Area

– Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 315

– Migration from Fayetteville to Joplin: 463 (#5 most common destination from Fayetteville)

– Net migration: 148 to Joplin

#3. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

– Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 367

– Migration from Charlotte to Joplin: 0

– Net migration: 367 to Charlotte

#2. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

– Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 553

– Migration from Kansas City to Joplin: 930 (#17 most common destination from Kansas City)

– Net migration: 377 to Joplin

#1. Springfield, MO Metro Area

– Migration to Springfield in 2015-2019: 560

– Migration from Springfield to Joplin: 340 (#6 most common destination from Springfield)

– Net migration: 220 to Springfield

