JOPLIN, Mo. — A popular fast food restaurant is one step closer to becoming a reality in Joplin.
At tonight’s Joplin City Council Meeting (10/3), the site plan review for Whataburger, which will be located just south of 20th Street on Rangeline Road, was approved by vote of 9-to-0.
The next step for the project developer of the new Whataburger, is to submit plans for a building permit.
Also at tonight’s Joplin City Council Meeting, the site of Rangeline Golf Center was rezoned to allow for plans to construct a virtual golf facility, based on the concept of TopGolf.
A company called Long Shots plans to construct a new, multi-layer virtual driving range.
The current plan is to keep the nine-hole golf course on the back side of the property, but update the miniature golf course that’s located in the front.
The plan also calls for a new restaurant to be constructed.
Long Shots will now have to submit site plans for the Rangeline Golf Center location.