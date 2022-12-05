JOPLIN, Mo. — Many of us had never heard the term “supply chain” prior to the onset of covid.

An area company is uniquely positioned to avoid some of those ongoing shipping problems.

Have you ever heard the phrase nearshoring?

It refers to companies cutting the distance between where products are made, and where they are consumed.

Instead of trying to get a product all the way from Europe, for example, given ongoing supply chain issues, to the U.S., why not just build them on the same continent?

Greg Orr, of CFI, says it’s becoming more and more common for companies to build factories in North America, namely Mexico, instead of shipping them halfway around the world.

“You know about 70% of our business moves in the United States, then 30% of our business moves in and out of Mexico, so we have one of the biggest footprints in and out of Mexico for a U.S.-based carrier and we’re definitely are seeing more and more opportunities coming from Mexico at this point in time which is great, we love that,” said Greg Orr, President, CFI.

Why, because they’ve been doing business South of the border for decades.

“Take our equipment down there, it goes into the interior, spends anywhere from eight to fourteen days, and then it comes back out with freight going Northbound again and we just feel we’re we’re one of the strongest and one of the longest that’s been in that market place for like I said, almost 30 years now and we feel like we provide a better service than anyone else out there,” said Orr.

He says other companies are looking to do the same thing North of U.S. The border, in Canada.

Orr says CFI has been operating there for a long time as well. He says there is finally light at the end of the supply chain tunnel, even though it may take longer to get here than most of us would like.

“It’sit’s a whole process in itself, it’s something that uh I think we’ll continue to fight probably at least until the first half of next year before we start seeing true relief in my opinion,” said Orr.