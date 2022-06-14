VILLAGE OF GRAND FALLS PLAZA, Mo. — The search is ongoing for a possible drowning victim in Newton County’s, Shoal Creek.

Just before 5:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon (6/14), authorities say a 35-year-old male took a raft over Grand Falls, located just south of Joplin, and never resurfaced.

Joplin Police, along with fire and water rescue crews from the Redings Mill Fire Protection District and the Joplin Fire Department, both responded to the base of Grand Falls with two paddle rafts.

Later this evening, water rescue crews from Neosho and the Missouri Highway Patrol also arrived on scene to assist in the search.

Deputy Fire Chief, Andy Nimmo, with the Joplin Fire Department, said the current along Shoal Creek, particularly near Grand Falls, is moving fast.

Deputy Chief Nimmo said the water rescue was called off around 9:00 p.m. for the night, and will resume tomorrow morning (6/15) at 8:00 a.m.

“This is exactly what could happen. Any number of things could happen if you go over. They shouldn’t be anywhere near the falls, it’s just not a good place to be.” Andy Nimmo – Deputy Fire Chief, Joplin Fire Department

Because of the swift current along that portion of Shoal Creek, emergency crews will start Wednesday morning off, by searching for the male victim further downstream from Grand Falls.

One of those swimming at Grand Falls today was Giana Delapena.

“It’s definitely an eye opener, that I shouldn’t be taking these risks, because it can happen to anybody and it’s just really sad.” Giana Delapena – Grand Falls Swimmer

If necessary, Nimmo said search crews will begin developing a longer-term plan, if the possible drowning victim isn’t found soon.

