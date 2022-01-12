NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – The NCSO share their most wanted individuals for the week in a release of information. “The following individuals have outstanding Newton County felony warrants. We would like the public’s help in locating them. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact our dispatch center at 417-451-8333.”

NCSO also allow the public to submit anonymous tips on their website, linked here.

***DO NOT ATTEMPT TO CONTACT THESE INDIVIDUALS***

JAN WK 2

It’s Warrant Wednesday! The following individuals have outstanding Newton County felony warrants. We would like the… Posted by Newton County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, January 12, 2022

JAN WK 1

Behold! The return of Warrant Wednesday! The following individuals have outstanding Newton County felony warrants. We… Posted by Newton County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, January 5, 2022

