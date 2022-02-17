JOPLIN, Mo. — JPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person-of-interest.

In a Facebook post, the department asked if residents have spotted the person seen in the picture. They are suspected to have “violated state law.” However, the department did not provide any other describing factors about the individual.

The police department claims the identification of this person is vital to ensuring public safety, as with all their identification requests. Information on this individual and other potential suspects can be forwarded to (417) 623-3131 Ext. 1647.