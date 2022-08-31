JOPLIN, Mo. — Bright Futures Joplin is looking for some extra hands and hearts. The organization works through the Joplin School District to provide extra help for students – anything from clothes and supplies to tutors and mentors.

Currently, they are looking for volunteers for “lunch pals,” or “Positive Adults Lunching With Students.” The volunteer would sit and eat lunch one-on-one with the student for companionship, as well as mentorship.

Bright Futures Joplin is also looking for TREK volunteers, which are academic tutors for elementary students.

“Maybe they just don’t have a very positive adult, and so, we’re really trying to form those relationships for students that will carry on for the rest of their lives, really we’re building something from the beginning. And just someone that comes and has lunch with them for 20 minutes a week, they just come – someone they can count on, they can rely on this person, sits there, gives them their undivided attention,” said Amanda Stone, Coordinator, Bright Futures Joplin.

All volunteers must be able to pass a background check through the school district. You can learn more by following this link here.