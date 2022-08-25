JOPLIN, Mo. — Here’s a question. Is it possible to cut a ribbon on a website?

In Joplin, Thursday, the answer was yes. The Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau has a new Visit Joplin MO website. Officials say it’s even more user-friendly now — and simply looks better. There’s more in-depth information about area businesses, more links, an event calendar — even a Visit Joplin blog.

“It’s a new platform that hopefully will do a good job of explaining what Joplin offers between hotels, restaurants, shopping, the arts, different entities within making sure visitors have a great experience in Joplin. Our target audience reaches the entire world, because we are at the crossroads of I-49 and I-44, and because we have historic Route 66 in the middle, people from around the world come through Joplin. And that’s very important to have it in multiple languages, have it in multiple dialect that we can explain what Joplin has to offer for anybody around the world,” said Patrick Tuttle, Joplin CVB Director.

Funding for the project comes from the city’s annual 4% lodging tax — and CVB marketing dollars.

You can check out the new website why following this link here.