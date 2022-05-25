JOPLIN, Mo. — If you think only young people can have a blast with virtual reality, think again. And depending upon where you live in the Four States, an area business may be just the right thing for you.

Back in the 1920’s, Whitney McNelly says this building in the 500 block of Virginia in Joplin was home to the Pennington Drug Warehouse. Although that business has long since disappeared, McNelly says she and her husband’s business, Pennington Station, kept the same family name, and she thinks it’s one of the area’s best kept virtual reality entertainment secrets.

Even though Pennington Station has been open for just over a year, there may be a lot of people that don’t know it’s here and what they have to offer.

“Well right now we have four of our main VR stations and at each station there are over 30 different VR titles that you can choose from, so anytime you come in, you can have a completely different experience, beside that, we have a Minecraft station so for all of our Minecraft fans you can get into Minecraft in VR,” said Whitney McNelly, Owner Pennington Station.

Visitors simply slip on virtual reality glasses and can go anywhere in the house, or even galaxy and play to their heart’s content, regardless of their age or skill level.

“If you’re going to come in by yourself, or you’re the only one playing then you’ll pay for 15 minutes, 30 minutes, etc. If you want to buy like an hour and trade off or maybe mom’s not sure she wants to play but you buy a whole hour for the family then you guys can use our group experience to trade off and everybody get a taste of it,” said McNelly.

Even if you’ve never tried virtual reality, McNelly says her staff will walk you through the process.

“Besides being a big hit with the little kids, we are a great place for a date night, a bachelor party or bachelorette party or older birthdays,” said McNelly.