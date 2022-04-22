JOPLIN, Mo. — One of several candidates vying for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Roy Blunt made a campaign stop in Joplin. Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, who currently represents Missouri’s 4th Congressional District, was the Guest of Honor for the Jasper County Republican Roundtable.

Hartzler feels she’s the ideal candidate for the position because she already has experience in getting things done in Washington. She’s also critical of the way President Biden has handled the situation in Ukraine. She feels more should have been done to Russia ahead of time.

“I was advocating that we send that equipment back last fall, it would have been a greater deterrent. I was also advocating that we imparted sanctions onto Russia before they invaded, I would have done that and said if you move your hundred thousand troops away from the border of Ukraine and quit threatening them then we’ll remove the sanctions,” said Vicky Hartzler, U.S. Rep., 4th Congressional District.

While she thinks more U.S. military equipment should be given to Ukraine, she is against the idea of putting U.S. boots on the ground.

Hartzler is running against multiple Republicans for the Party’s nomination, which will take place in August.