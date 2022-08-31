JOPLIN, Mo. — Local and international students have an opportunity to receive scholarships. Two are available through the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

A $5,000 Patriot’s Pen Scholarship is available to 6th through 8th-grade students. Up to $30,000 is available to high school students through a Voice of Democracy Scholarship. It all starts on the local level with applications and essays.

“Anyone who is in school or home school is eligible to do these, uh, contests, but at the same time, if they were abroad in other countries and they were able to get to the VFW and turn in their criteria, then they can participate. They put their name on the line, they put their life on the line, you know, it may be in peacetime, it could be in wartime, but at the same time, we want to take care of them afterwards and that’s what we’re all about,” said Greg Harbaugh, Junior Vice, VFW Post 534.

Harbaugh recommends students reach out to their local VFW for applications.

The deadline for both scholarships is October 31st.