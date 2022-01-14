Vaccine mandate for employers struck down by SCOTUS, Missouri AG Eric Schmitt filed the case joined by other other states

The U.S. Supreme Court has stopped the Biden administration's vaccine-or-test mandate, but will allow a vaccine mandate for most health care workers in the U.S.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Wednesday the United States Supreme Court ruled in favor of Missouri and other plaintiffs in halting the Occupational Health and Safety Administration’s (OSHA) vaccine mandate on private employers.

Missouri was the first state to sue Joe Biden on both the healthcare worker vaccine mandate and the OSHA private employer vaccine mandate. Both cases were argued at the Supreme Court in Washington DC.

AT A GLANCE: The Supreme Court has stopped the Biden administration’s vaccine-or-test mandate, but will allow a vaccine mandate for most health care workers in the U.S.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt released the following statement:

“The United States Supreme Court halted the OSHA private employer vaccine mandate, a massive win for millions of workers and businesses across the country, including Doolittle Manufacturing here in Missouri, who would’ve had to shutter their doors if this mandate was not halted. Missouri was the first state to file suit against the OSHA private employer mandate, and I’m proud to have delivered this critical decision for Missourians and Americans, and to hand the Biden Administration its biggest loss to date. While we’re disappointed in the Supreme Court’s ruling on our lawsuit against the health care worker vaccine mandate, that fight is far from over, and the case is still ongoing. We’re committed to ensuring that rural hospitals and nursing homes continue to stay open and provide critical care to Missourians, and we will not give up this fight.”

Missouri was the first state to file suit against the OSHA mandate & led a multi state coalition. A big win for workers across the country.