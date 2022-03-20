Joplin Resident describes what she saw during an officer involved shooting in Joplin late Saturday

JOPLIN, Mo. — An officer-involved shooting that took place in Joplin late Saturday night (3/19), remains under investigation.

The Joplin Police Department says the incident, which took place at 10th and Chestnut around 11:30 p.m. last night happened when officers contacted three people in an alley.

After making contact with the individuals, one of them took off on foot and was chased by officers.

According to JPD, the suspect involved in the foot pursuit assaulted an officer at 10th Street and Chestnut Avenue.

One officer fired his gun, allegedly shooting the suspect.

That suspect was taken to the hospital, along with the officer who was assaulted.

One witness to Saturday night’s incident, Carrie Waddell says she watched as officers gained control over the suspect.

“There was seven officers to take him (the suspect) down, and then once they got him taken down, there was ten officers over there.” says Waddell.

We’re learning today that the officer was treated and released, however the suspect, whose condition is not yet know remains hospitalized.

Police have not released the names of the suspect or the officer.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is currently investigating the officer-involved shooting.