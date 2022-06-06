Driver of a motorized scooter in the outside line of I-44, lost control and crashed

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department (JPD) released official information today concerning a fatal accident that took place on I-44 over the weekend.

It happened around 2:30 early Sunday morning (6/5), just east of the Highway 43 exit (exit 4) at mile marker 4.5.

Captain William Davis with the Joplin Police Department, said 44-year-old Juan Fuentes, Jr., of Carthage, Missouri, was driving a motorized scooter in the outside line of I-44 eastbound, when he lost control, crashed and was ejected from the scooter during the crash.







Following the ejection from the scooter, Fuentes Jr. was struck by multiple passing vehicles.

Fuentes Jr. was the only person involved in the accident, and his next of kin has been notified, Captain Davis said.

| ORIGINAL STORY: You Can Read The Story, First Reported, HERE

The investigation into this crash is still ongoing, which is being conducted by the Joplin Police Department Major Crash Team.

Currently, investigators are attempting to locate any witnesses who may have observed the initial crash.

If you, or someone you know, saw the crash take place, JPD encourages you to contact Sergeant Jared Delzell at (417) 623-3131 ext. 1633, or at jdelzell@joplinmo.org.