JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department has identified the suspect that assaulted an officer in an altercation leading up to Saturday’s officer-involved shooting.

Michael C. Yarga

Michael C. Yarga, 34, of Joplin, was identified as the man that fled on foot as officers approached he and two others Saturday night. Yarga led officers on a foot chase until he turned and assaulted one of them, causing another officer to fire and hit Yarga, bringing him down.

Yarga was treated at the scene and transported to a hospital where he remains in stable condition under law enforcement guard. He currently faces the following charges through the Jasper County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office:

Assault in the 3rd Degree – Special Victim (Class D Felony)

Resisting/Interfering with Arrest, Detention or Stop (Class A Misdemeanor)

Yarga was denied bond. The officer that shot Yarga is still on administrative leave per department policy. The names of all the officers involved are still being withheld by JPD at this time.

This is a developing story and we will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.