JOPLIN, Mo. — An update on a story we first brought you last week — a dog affectionally known as “Tumble” continues to recover at the Joplin Humane Society. He was rescued from an area in Joplin known as Mother Nature’s Crack” last week.

Like all strays, the animal has to stay at the facility for a few more days until he’s available for adoption. That is, unless, his owner shows up to claim him, in which case, he could go home at any time.

“He is extremely friendly, he loves being here, he loves the attention, he’s gaining some weight back, slowly but surely. Unfortunately, we haven’t been able to find his family yet. After his stray time is up, we’ll go ahead and get him going on the process to being neutered and finding his own forever home,” said Tianna Fisher, Shelter Services Manager

Fisher says all strays are held at the center for seven days to give the family plenty of time to reclaim their animal. If he isn’t claimed, Fisher says Tumble should be available for adoption by Friday.