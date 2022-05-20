JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin City leaders are already making changes to a tax question on the August ballot.

City workers had filed the measure Thursday, asking voters for a one dollar increase to property taxes. That measure said the revenue would be used for “municipal purposes.”

Apparently, there were some concerns with that wording, prompting a special meeting to retract that wording.

Council members replaced it with a new ballot question asking for the same increase, but this time for “public safety purposes.”

Voters will decide the question on August 2nd.