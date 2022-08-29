JOPLIN, Mo. — A donation of blood later this week could mean a bigger reward than usual. The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is giving donors their choice of several incentives this Friday. It’s part of the “Fuel, Food, or Film Blood Drive,” designed to meet the increase in needed blood for the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend. All donors on Friday will get their choice of a $10 fuel card, food card, or movie pass. And, that’s not all.

“But the cool thing is that you also get tickets to the Dickerson Park Zoo, there in Springfield, so everyone has really loved that, we’ve done that all summer and you also get that,” said Belinda Belk, Blood Drive Consultant, Community Blood Center of the Ozarks.

In Joplin, you can donate at the C.B.C.O. location inside Northpark Mall, which is open this Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Belk says donations of O positive blood are most in demand.