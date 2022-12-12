JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin fire officials say they won’t be able to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a home on Friday.

Deputy chief Andy Nimmo tells us it’s because there was simply too much damage.

The cause is classified as ‘undetermined’, the two-story home was a total loss.

It happened just before 5:30 a.m. on Friday morning in the 800 block of South Pennsylvania Avenue.

One occupant was inside and was able to make it out, although he was transported to a local hospital. No word on his condition.

It took multiple firefighters, 18 in fact, at least five hours to put that fire out.